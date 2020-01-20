MENU

News

Nissan Recalls 308K Cars

January 20, 2020
No Comments
Jan. 20, 2020—Nissan is recalling nearly 308,000 vehicles in the U.S. to replace Takata air bag inflators, reported The Detroit Free Press.

The recalled inflators were used to replace dangerous ones made by Takata until a permanent remedy could be developed.

The Nissan inflators are part of a recall that Takata announced earlier this month. They were sold to 14 different automakers, who will conduct their own recalls. Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Honda, Subaru, Ferrari and Mazda already have made recall announcements.

 

