NHTSA to Investigate Tesla Acceleration Issue

Jan. 20, 2020—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) was petitioned to formally investigate and recall 500,000 Tesla Inc vehicles over sudden unintended acceleration reports, reported Reuters.

Late Friday, NHTSA released a redacted version of the lengthy petition that said “Tesla vehicles experience unintended acceleration at rates far exceeding other cars on the roads” and urged NHTSA “to recall all Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles produced from 2013 to the present.”

Some reports claimed the sudden acceleration happened while in traffic or when using driver assistance systems and led to crashes.