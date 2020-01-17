GM Engineers Arrested After Racing Corvettes

Jan. 17, 2020—A pair of GM engineers in Kentucky were recently arrested for racing Corvettes over 100 mph.

Alexander Thim, 27, and Mark Derkatz, 30, were clocked by Kentucky state troopers recently going 120 mph and 100 mph, respectively, in a 45-mph zone, according to reports.

Bowling Green Assembly is the only location that builds Corvettes. Kentucky State Troopers detected the scent of alcohol on both drivers, according to the arrest citation. GM representatives told Automobile Magazine that the company is aware of the incident and investigating.

The men had just left Cue Time Cocktails and Billiards before being stopped at 11:20 p.m., according to WBKO-TV 13. Thim drove a red Corvette, while Derkatz chose a white Stingray.

The Corvettes were taken from the scene and taken to a tow lot where they were collected by the owner the next day, according to reports. Both drivers were arraigned on charges of racing a motor vehicle on a public highway, reckless driving, and speeding 26 mph over the speed limit or greater. They have been released from a local jail on a $1,000 bond each.