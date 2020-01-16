NASTF Announces Board Election Results

Jan. 16, 2020—The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) has announced the approval of the 2020 NASTF Board of Directors and officer election slate.

The approved members for 2020 are:

Director Terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022:

Locksmith: Claude Hensley - Tampa Keys

Parts: Chris Gardner - Automotive Aftermarket Supplier Association

At-Large Category: Mark Saxonberg

At-Large Category: Bob Augustine - Drewtech

At-Large Category: Aaron Lowe - Auto Care Association

Officer Terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022:

Chair - Mark Saxonberg - SCS Consulting

Vice Chair - John Lypen, Motor Information Services

Treasurer/Secretary - Greg Potter, Equipment and Tool Institute

The National Automotive Service Task Force is a not-for-profit organization established to facilitate the identification and correction of gaps in the availability and accessibility of automotive service information, service training, diagnostic tools and equipment, and communications for the benefit of independent automotive service professionals.