MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

NASTF Announces Board Election Results

January 16, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS board elections Board of Directors NASTF

Jan. 16, 2020—The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) has announced the approval of the 2020 NASTF Board of Directors and officer election slate.

The approved members for 2020 are:

Director Terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022:

  • Locksmith: Claude Hensley - Tampa Keys 
  • Parts: Chris Gardner - Automotive Aftermarket Supplier Association
  • At-Large Category: Mark Saxonberg
  • At-Large Category: Bob Augustine - Drewtech
  • At-Large Category: Aaron Lowe - Auto Care Association

Officer Terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022:

  • Chair - Mark Saxonberg - SCS Consulting
  • Vice Chair - John Lypen, Motor Information Services
  • Treasurer/Secretary - Greg Potter, Equipment and Tool Institute

The National Automotive Service Task Force is a not-for-profit organization established to facilitate the identification and correction of gaps in the availability and accessibility of automotive service information, service training, diagnostic tools and equipment, and communications for the benefit of independent automotive service professionals. 

Related Articles

GEICO Elects Two Board Officers, Promotes Two Others

You must login or register in order to post a comment.