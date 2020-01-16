NASTF Announces Board Election Results
Jan. 16, 2020—The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) has announced the approval of the 2020 NASTF Board of Directors and officer election slate.
The approved members for 2020 are:
Director Terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022:
- Locksmith: Claude Hensley - Tampa Keys
- Parts: Chris Gardner - Automotive Aftermarket Supplier Association
- At-Large Category: Mark Saxonberg
- At-Large Category: Bob Augustine - Drewtech
- At-Large Category: Aaron Lowe - Auto Care Association
Officer Terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022:
- Chair - Mark Saxonberg - SCS Consulting
- Vice Chair - John Lypen, Motor Information Services
- Treasurer/Secretary - Greg Potter, Equipment and Tool Institute
The National Automotive Service Task Force is a not-for-profit organization established to facilitate the identification and correction of gaps in the availability and accessibility of automotive service information, service training, diagnostic tools and equipment, and communications for the benefit of independent automotive service professionals.