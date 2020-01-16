MENU

News

HD Repair Forum Announces Committees

January 16, 2020
No Comments
Jan. 16, 2020—HD Repair Forum has announced the creation of four committees: Education, Technology, Parts and OEM Repair Standards. 

These committees have been established to address the macro-level issues found throughout the heavy-duty collision repair industry and are co-chaired by leaders from various segments of the market. Insight on the direction of each of these committees will be presented during the 2020 HD Repair Forum being held March 24-25 in Fort Worth, Texas. 

“The purpose of these committees is to address challenges and solve problems throughout the year, not just during the HD Repair Forum. The key to the success of these committees is strong leaders who share a passion to drive change and a vision for a path that improves the industry for all stakeholders.” Brian Nessen, HD Repair Forum President and co-founder shares. “We are fortunate to have this diverse group of leaders pave the way for a brighter future.” 

Education Committee

  • Co-Chairs Doug Schlueter - I-CAR
  • Brandon Eckenrode - CREF 

OEM Repair Standards Committee

  • Co-Chairs Kevin Clary - Daimler Truck North America
  • Rohit Mathew - Carlisle & Co 

Parts Committee Co-Chairs

  • T.J. O’Hanlon - Navistar
  • Mark Polzin - Budget Truck & Auto 

Technology Committee Co-Chairs

  • Chuck Olsen - AirPro Diagnostics
  • Aaron Polzin - Budget Truck & Auto 

A complete list of committee members and mission statements are available on the committee pages of the HD Repair Forum’s website. 

