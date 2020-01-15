MENU

News

Fix Auto Adds Eight Locations in Western US

January 15, 2020
Jan. 14, 2020—Fix Auto USA on Tuesday announced its continued growth in the form of adding eight franchise locations. The new locations expands Fix Auto USA's footprint to now include Colorado Springs. 

The added shop locations include: 

  • Fix Auto Burlingame and Fix Auto San Francisco—Potrero Avenue (Burlingame and San Francisco, CA). Formerly Sunny Auto Body; owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Sunny and Ruth Chen and managed by their son Denny Chen
  • Fix Auto Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs, CO). Formerly Beem’s Collision Center; owned and operated by Dave Beem and the Beem family
  • Fix Auto Las Vegas—Central (Las Vegas, NV). Formerly American Collision Center; owned and operated by Letticia Chavez-Cabrera and Juan Cabrera
  • Fix Auto Normal Heights (San Diego, CA). Formerly Deluxe Auto Body; owned and operated by Thomas Nguyen
  • Fix Auto Palmdale (Palmdale, CA). Owned and operated by Mike Neis, who also owns and operates two other Southern California locations; Fix Auto Lancaster and Fix Auto Quartz Hill
  • Fix Auto Rocklin (Rocklin, CA). Formerly Top Gun Automotive Reconditioning; owned and operated by brothers Eric and Rick Dunivan
  • Fix Auto Vallejo (Vallejo, CA). Formerly Rose’s Collision Repair Center; owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Timothy and Katie Rose

"It's incredibly rewarding to witness existing franchise locations expand their operations to include additional locations, noted Fix Auto USA president and CEO Paul Gange. 

