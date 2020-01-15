Fix Auto Adds Eight Locations in Western US

Jan. 14, 2020—Fix Auto USA on Tuesday announced its continued growth in the form of adding eight franchise locations. The new locations expands Fix Auto USA's footprint to now include Colorado Springs.

The added shop locations include:

Fix Auto Burlingame and Fix Auto San Francisco—Potrero Avenue (Burlingame and San Francisco, CA). Formerly Sunny Auto Body; owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Sunny and Ruth Chen and managed by their son Denny Chen

Fix Auto Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs, CO). Formerly Beem’s Collision Center; owned and operated by Dave Beem and the Beem family

Fix Auto Las Vegas—Central (Las Vegas, NV). Formerly American Collision Center; owned and operated by Letticia Chavez-Cabrera and Juan Cabrera

Fix Auto Normal Heights (San Diego, CA). Formerly Deluxe Auto Body; owned and operated by Thomas Nguyen

Fix Auto Palmdale (Palmdale, CA). Owned and operated by Mike Neis, who also owns and operates two other Southern California locations; Fix Auto Lancaster and Fix Auto Quartz Hill

Fix Auto Rocklin (Rocklin, CA). Formerly Top Gun Automotive Reconditioning; owned and operated by brothers Eric and Rick Dunivan

Fix Auto Vallejo (Vallejo, CA). Formerly Rose’s Collision Repair Center; owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Timothy and Katie Rose

"It's incredibly rewarding to witness existing franchise locations expand their operations to include additional locations, noted Fix Auto USA president and CEO Paul Gange.