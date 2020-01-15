MENU

News

Mitchell International Teams with UpdatePromisePay

Jan. 14, 2020—Mitchell International recently announced a partnership with UpdatePromisePay, to be the Merchant Services Provider for Mitchell Cloud Glass. 

The integrated payment solution is set to launch early in the first quarter of this year. 

UpdatePromise began providing merchant services to the automotive industry in 2016. Since their debut, they have partnered with multiple providers in an effort to upgrade the Consumer Payment Processing Experience within the collision, dealership, glass and other automotive segments. 

To learn more about UpdatePromise, visit updatepromise.com

