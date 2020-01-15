AirPro Now Offering 24/7/365 Service

MENU

January 15, 2020
Jan. 14, 2020—AirPro Diagnostics has announced the release of a new, 24/7/365 service for its customers. 

Josh McFarlin, AirPro's vice president of strategic business operations, said in a press release that the expansive offering was created to allow the company to aid its customers whenever they have a need, in an effort to improve their efficiency. 

In 2017, AirPro announced its 10-Minute Response Pledge to quickly offer service when shops needed it. The launch of the 24/7/365 service is a natural progression for the company, the AirPro press release noted. 

AirPro is backed by a group of experienced OEM and factory-trained diagnostic technicians who are trained regarding collision dynamics. The AirPro scan tool and system meet manufacturer requirements by having OEM-licensed software and scan tool hardware local to the vehicle. All associated scans and screen sessions are recorded and stored in the cloud. 

To learn more about AirPro Diagnostics, click here

