AirPro Now Offering 24/7/365 Service

Jan. 14, 2020—AirPro Diagnostics has announced the release of a new, 24/7/365 service for its customers.

Josh McFarlin, AirPro's vice president of strategic business operations, said in a press release that the expansive offering was created to allow the company to aid its customers whenever they have a need, in an effort to improve their efficiency.

In 2017, AirPro announced its 10-Minute Response Pledge to quickly offer service when shops needed it. The launch of the 24/7/365 service is a natural progression for the company, the AirPro press release noted.

AirPro is backed by a group of experienced OEM and factory-trained diagnostic technicians who are trained regarding collision dynamics. The AirPro scan tool and system meet manufacturer requirements by having OEM-licensed software and scan tool hardware local to the vehicle. All associated scans and screen sessions are recorded and stored in the cloud.

