MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Gerber Acquires 9 Calif. Locations

January 14, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto body shops Boyd Group cars collision repair Gerber

Jan. 14, 2020—The Boyd Group Inc. on Monday announced that it has entered the state of California via two acquisitions representing nine locations in greater Los Angeles, according to a press release

Six of the collision repair shops are located in Corona, Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Moreno Valley, Murrieta, and Palm Desert and previously operated as International Auto Crafters. Locations in Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia operated as Centre Pointe Collision. 

All of the aforementioned shops are located east of Los Angeles in Riverside County, the fourth-most populous county in California. 

The Boyd Group and Gerber Collision & Glass executives said they're continuously looking to add new shops to their existing network. 

Related Articles

Gerber Acquires Three Locations in Greater Buffalo

Gerber Acquires 16 Nu-Look Collision Locations

You must login or register in order to post a comment.