Gerber Acquires 9 Calif. Locations

Jan. 14, 2020—The Boyd Group Inc. on Monday announced that it has entered the state of California via two acquisitions representing nine locations in greater Los Angeles, according to a press release.

Six of the collision repair shops are located in Corona, Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Moreno Valley, Murrieta, and Palm Desert and previously operated as International Auto Crafters. Locations in Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia operated as Centre Pointe Collision.

All of the aforementioned shops are located east of Los Angeles in Riverside County, the fourth-most populous county in California.

The Boyd Group and Gerber Collision & Glass executives said they're continuously looking to add new shops to their existing network.