Toyota Issues Recall Due to Fuel Pumps

Jan. 14, 2020—Toyota has announced plans to recall nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall. That, of course, can increase the risk of crashes.

According to a CBS News report, the recall covers certain 2018-19 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, Lx 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models. Also included are certain 2019-19 Toyota Camry, 4Runner, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. Additional 2019 models that might be affected include the Avalon and Corolla.

Toyota indicated that the fuel pump may stop operating and, if that happens, warning lights and messages would be displayed on a vehicle's instrument panel, and, according to a company statement, the engine "may run rough."