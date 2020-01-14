WIN Seeking Scholarship Applications

Jan. 14, 2020—WIN, the Women's Industry Network, is currently accepting 2020 applications for the WIN Scholarship Program. Applications will be accepted now through Jan. 31.

WIN offers scholarships that provide tuition assistance, educational opportunities, and enrichment events.

A WIN scholarship is available to select students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to continue their post-secondary education in collision repair and a one-year WIN membership.

Some recipients will also receive registration and travel expenses to attend the 2020 WIN Educational Conference at the Hyatt Regency, Newport Beach (Calif.), from May 3-5. Some recipients will also have the opportunity to be mentored by a member of the WIN board of directors or a 2020 recipient of the Most Influential Women award, which will be presented at the 2020 WIN Educational Conference.