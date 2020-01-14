Report: Car Insurance Prices Highest Ever

Jan. 14, 2020—The Zebra, a website that compares auto insurance rates, today released its 2020 State of Auto Insurance report, which noted that car insurance rates have risen for 63 percent of Americans over the last year.

Rates across the U.S. are higher than they've ever been, and up nearly 30 percent since 2011, with an average annual cost of $1,548. Some markets exceed $6,200 annually.

The most expensive states for auto insurance include:

Michigan: $3,096

Louisiana: $2,379

Florida: $2,309

The most expensive cities for auto insurance were:

Detroit $6,280

Flint, Mich.: $3,901

New Orleans: $3,735

Factors like geography, susceptibility to poor weather, and the impact of state insurance regulators are having a dramatic impact on pricing, according to the report, which can be found here.

Zebra's research also found that technology is playing a larger role in auto insurance pricing. Insurers' rates increased steadily for drivers distracted by phones behind the wheel, with an increase to premiums increasing in 2019 to $355. Crash prevention technology has also made cars safer, yet more expensive to fix following accidents.