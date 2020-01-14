Mitchell RepairCenter Offers Integration with QuickBooks

Jan. 14, 2020—Technology provider Mitchell announced on Tuesday that it now connects with Intuit QuickBooks Online within the Mitchell RepairCenter solution.

The partnership adds Intuit's cloud-based accounting to body shops' full facility management capabilities within the RepairCenter solution. The integration and efficient transfer of data allows collision repairers to aid their estimating, repair management, and accounting processes, Mitchell said in a press release.

Features of the RepairCenter and QuickBooks Online integration include, among other elements, the creation of accounts receivable, accounts payable, and payments based on repair order activity.

Mitchell also says its customers can receive a "substantial discount" through calendar year 2020, due to Mitchell's relationship with QuickBooks Online. To learn more about Mitchell, click here.