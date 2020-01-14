MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Mitchell RepairCenter Offers Integration with QuickBooks

January 14, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto body shops California cars collision repair mitchell QuickBooks San Diego

Jan. 14, 2020—Technology provider Mitchell announced on Tuesday that it now connects with Intuit QuickBooks Online within the Mitchell RepairCenter solution. 

The partnership adds Intuit's cloud-based accounting to body shops' full facility management capabilities within the RepairCenter solution. The integration and efficient transfer of data allows collision repairers to aid their estimating, repair management, and accounting processes, Mitchell said in a press release. 

Features of the RepairCenter and QuickBooks Online integration include, among other elements, the creation of accounts receivable, accounts payable, and payments based on repair order activity. 

Mitchell also says its customers can receive a "substantial discount" through calendar year 2020, due to Mitchell's relationship with QuickBooks Online. To learn more about Mitchell, click here

Related Articles

Mitchell to Integrate with OEC for Parts Procurement Solution

Mitchell Launches Enhanced Integration in Repair Procedures

You must login or register in order to post a comment.