LG, Cerence Partner on AI Connected Car Platform

Jan. 14, 2020—Cerence Inc., an AI platform, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with LG Electronics (LG) to develop a new software solution that integrates LG’s webOS Auto In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system with Cerence ARK (AI Reference Kit).

The companies aim to create a more convenient in-car experience through voice commands that allow drivers and passengers to have increased control over car functions, navigation and multimedia content.

LG’s webOS Auto is a Linux-powered IVI platform for connected cars designed to provide OEMs and tier-one manufacturers with productivity and flexibility for the next generation in-vehicle experience.

Cerence ARK is a turnkey automotive product that enables automakers to quickly deploy and manage a fully localized automotive voice assistant.