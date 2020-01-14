MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

LG, Cerence Partner on AI Connected Car Platform

January 14, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AI auto cars Connected Cars LG Partnership technology

 Jan. 14, 2020—Cerence Inc., an AI platform, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with LG Electronics (LG) to develop a new software solution that integrates LG’s webOS Auto In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system with Cerence ARK (AI Reference Kit).

The companies aim to create a more convenient in-car experience through voice commands that allow drivers and passengers to have increased control over car functions, navigation and multimedia content. 

LG’s webOS Auto is a Linux-powered IVI platform for connected cars designed to provide OEMs and tier-one manufacturers with productivity and flexibility for the next generation in-vehicle experience. 

Cerence ARK is a turnkey automotive product that enables automakers to quickly deploy and manage a fully localized automotive voice assistant.

Related Articles

Argo AI Partners with Universities for Self-Driving Cars Research

Honda Partners with SenseTime for Autonomous AI Cars

You must login or register in order to post a comment.