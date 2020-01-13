OEC to Provide Lexus with Collision Parts Ordering

MENU

January 13, 2020
Jan. 13, 2020—Lexus dealers can now access their collision repair parts marketing program through CollisionLink, according to a press release. 

OEConnection (OEC) will provide Lexus with CollisionLink moving forward. Lexus is the 24th automotive dealer network to access pricing on eligible OE parts orders from the national CollisionLink body shop network, which now covers 94 percent of all consumer vehicles in North America. 

"Fast, efficient service is paramount to Lexus," noted Kathy Wachs, parts and service program consultant with Lexus Customer Service. "Collision Link will allow us to work with shops to make our mutual customers happy..." 

By the first quarter of 2020, all Lexus dealers should have access to their collision parts marketing program via CollisionLink. 

