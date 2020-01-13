BASF Centers to Host Bentley Glasurit Refinish Training

Jan. 13, 2020—Painters working at accredited, or soon-to-be-accredited body shops can now sign up for Glasurit refinish courses held at various BASF training centers throughout 2020.

Bentley level 1 Glasurit Refinish Courses (BEN100) provide painters with comprehensive knowledge of the Bentley Motors refinish application process. The course focuses on the requirements outlined in the Bentley Motors repair manual, focusing on Mirror, Piano, and Satin finishes.

Bentley level 2 Advanced Glasurit Refinish Courses (BEN200) have been updated for 2020 and provide technicians with full knowledge of the process application of special Glasurit finishes such as tri-coat, Liquid Mercury and Matte finishes by Bentley and their correct use in paint shops.

Bentley accredited shop staffs interested in enrolling in the courses are encouraged to contact their local BASF rep or email BASF at support@refinish-elearning.basf.com.

Courses will be held between March and July at the following BASF training centers: