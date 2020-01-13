MENU

News

VeriFacts Automotive to Host Symposium in late Feb.

January 13, 2020
Jan. 13, 2020—VeriFacts Automotive, which offers collision repairers business coaching and evaluation, will host its annual symposium on Feb. 20-21, in Newport Beach, Calif. The event will be held at the Fashion Island Hotel. 

The invitation-only event will feature two days of discussion of the changes ahead for the collision repair industry, collaborative solution development, exhibitor clinics and keynote speakers. 

"The VeriFacts Symposium is an exclusive gathering of the premier collision repair industry leaders for two days to gain clarity on how we can collectively deliver the highest quality, safest, cost-effective collision repair for consumers throughout the country," said Farzam Afshar, the CEO of VeriFacts Automotive, in a press release. "The VeriFacts Symposium is a safe place for like-minded colleagues to discuss the changes ahead for the collision repair industry. ..." 

