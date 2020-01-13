MENU

Repair Facility Gives Addicts Second Chance

January 13, 2020
Tess Collins
Jan. 13, 2020—Tim Robinson, the president of Addiction Recovery Care ARC, struggled with addiction to alcohol in his past, so he knew firsthand how difficult the recovery process can be. Robinson decided he wanted to help set recovering addicts up for success, which was the inspiration behind Second Chance Auto Care in Louisa, Ky.

Robinson partnered with Jon Storms, who is currently the sales and service manager at Second Chance Auto Care. Storms provided the knowledge for getting a shop up and running and Robinson funded the project. The shop opened to the general public roughly one year ago.  

Storms says that there are many upsides to this shop, not only for those who are given a second chance, but for the business itself. Going through a program—like ARC—creates a sense of family, Storms explains. This has helped bring the staff closer together and create a sense of family that customers enjoy, according to Storm. 

For those that are thinking of implementing something similar or hiring someone that has a questionable past, Storm has a piece of advice: Stay open minded. 

“Everyone has problems. We don’t walk in their shoes so we don’t know what happened,” Storms says. 

Storms says that many who have struggled with addiction are passionate about auto repair, and, if given a second chance, are not going to do anything to mess it up. 

Tess Collins is an associate editor at 10 Missions Media, where she produces content and oversees production of the publications. 

