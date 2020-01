Jan. 10, 2020—Toyota has unveiled a list of parts that will go back into production this year, according to a report by Automobile.

GR Heritage Parts is the official name for this service.

In 2020, Toyota expects to reproduce third-generation Supra prop shafts, door handles, fuel sender gauges, door and window weather stripping, and front emblems. Fourth-generation Supra parts slated for 2020 production include headlights, and door handles.