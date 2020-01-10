Dan-Am Introduces New Ladies Paint Suit

Jan. 10, 2020—Dan-Am recently introduced a new ladies paint suit with the SATA logo, Girls Behind the Gun, Goddess Behind the Gun & Mazport MGM logos.

This new paint suit was showcased in November in the SATA booth at SEMA in Las Vegas, Nev.

It’s treated to keep it lint free, including carbon fiber thread to dissipate electro-static charges which cannot wash out. Offering all the same features as the Pro-Series suit, a fully breathable back fabric as well as zipper openings for ventilation when needed. Plus, the ladies suit offers these newly added features: pocket knee pads, colored ankle and wrist Velcro closures, detailed styled piping.