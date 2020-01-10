MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Dan-Am Introduces New Ladies Paint Suit

January 10, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Behind the Gun cars Dan Am paint paint suit Refinish

Jan. 10, 2020—Dan-Am recently introduced a new ladies paint suit with the SATA logo, Girls Behind the Gun, Goddess Behind the Gun & Mazport MGM logos.

This new paint suit was showcased in November in the SATA booth at SEMA in Las Vegas, Nev.

It’s treated to keep it lint free, including carbon fiber thread to dissipate electro-static charges which cannot wash out. Offering all the same features as the Pro-Series suit, a fully breathable back fabric as well as zipper openings for ventilation when needed. Plus, the ladies suit offers these newly added features: pocket knee pads, colored ankle and wrist Velcro closures, detailed styled piping.

 

 

Related Articles

CCC Introduces OEM Care Suite

PPG to Introduce Low-Energy Paint Process for OEMs

You must login or register in order to post a comment.