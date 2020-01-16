MENU

New Telematics, AI Product Helps Quickly Detect Crashes  

January 16, 2020
Jan. 9, 2020—Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) has expanded its ability to detect crashes to help the end-to-end claims process.CMT has launched Claims Studio.

Claims Studio gives claims adjusters access to telematics and contextual crash data after an impact occurs.

Claims Studio uses telematics and artificial intelligence to reproduce the true story of a crash, the company said in a press release, creating a data-driven narrative to accelerate the claims process. By accessing key details like speed, severity, and vehicle impact location early in the process, insurers can spend less time collecting information from drivers and third parties.

Claims Studio includes: 

  • Crash Detector provides real-time notification of a vehicle crash to send roadside assistance to policyholders, providing details like GPS location, time, and driver identification. 
  • Claims Reporter provides a crash narrative in the form of a detailed Crash Storyline via CMT’s web portal or a Crash Data Feed into a claims management system. 

 

 

