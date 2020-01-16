New Telematics, AI Product Helps Quickly Detect Crashes  

Jan. 9, 2020—Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) has expanded its ability to detect crashes to help the end-to-end claims process.CMT has launched Claims Studio.

Claims Studio gives claims adjusters access to telematics and contextual crash data after an impact occurs.

Claims Studio uses telematics and artificial intelligence to reproduce the true story of a crash, the company said in a press release, creating a data-driven narrative to accelerate the claims process. By accessing key details like speed, severity, and vehicle impact location early in the process, insurers can spend less time collecting information from drivers and third parties.

Claims Studio includes: