Jan. 9, 2020—Tesla is the highest valued automaker in the U.S., according to a report by Business Insider.

Ford previously held the record with $80.8 billion in 1999. Tesla is currently valued at nearly $85 billion.

However, Tesla is still behind non-U.S. automakers. Toyota has a market value of $232 billion and Volkswagen is valued at $98 billion. Tesa delivered 367,500 vehicles in 2019.