Takata Issues Air Bag Inflator Recall

Jan. 9, 2020—Takata is recalling 10 million more front air bag inflators sold to 14 different automakers because they can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel, according to The Detroit Free Press.

The recall is the last one the bankrupt company agreed to in a 2015 settlement with the U.S. safety regulators.

Vehicles made by Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen are affected. Automakers will determine what models are affected and launch their own recalls.

General Motors, Ford and Mazda are seeking exceptions from the recalls for Takata inflators on millions of other vehicles. The companies contend their inflators are safe.