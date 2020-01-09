MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Takata Issues Air Bag Inflator Recall

January 9, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Automakers cars general motors OEMs recalls Takata Takata air bags

Jan. 9, 2020—Takata is recalling 10 million more front air bag inflators sold to 14 different automakers because they can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel, according to The Detroit Free Press.

The recall is the last one the bankrupt company agreed to in a 2015 settlement with the U.S. safety regulators.

Vehicles made by Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen are affected. Automakers will determine what models are affected and launch their own recalls.

General Motors, Ford and Mazda are seeking exceptions from the recalls for Takata inflators on millions of other vehicles. The companies contend their inflators are safe.

 

Related Articles

Takata Recalls 1.4M Side Air Bag Inflators

Honda Recalls 1.6M Cars Regarding Air Bag Issues

NHTSA Investigates Automakers in Takata Air Bag Recall

You must login or register in order to post a comment.