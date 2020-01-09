Report: Calif., NY Hotbeds for Detailing Business

Jan. 9, 2020—Mobile Tech RX recently compiled data using Yelp and released a report on detailing businesses across the U.S. Areas with low density of detailing businesses could be good opportunities to enter the market due to low competition, the report concluded.

The state with the most detailing businesses is California with 3,999. California alone accounts for more than 13 percent of detailing businesses around the country.

The state with the lowest number of detailing businesses is Wyoming with 43.

The state with the highest concentration of detailing businesses is Delaware with a concentration score of 102.5. The state with the lowest concentration of detailing businesses, conversely, is South Dakota with a concentration score of 12.93.

The city with the most detailing businesses in the country is Los Angeles (2,035). Los Angeles alone makes up more than 50 percent of the detailing businesses in California and almost 7 percent of detailing businesses around the country.The next two cities following Los Angeles are New York City with 898 businesses and San Diego with 763.