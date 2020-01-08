MENU

News

Honda Integrates Cloud Diagnostics into CCC

January 8, 2020
honda oem scanning and reporting

Jan. 8, 2020—Honda has become the first OEM to integrate its diagnostic scanning cloud technology into the CCC X data exchange.

The process aims to simplify scanning and reporting for Honda and Acura vehicles. Honda diagnostics data will be ingested by CCC X and passed into CCC ONE.

Repair facilities will be able to run diagnostics for any Honda or Acura vehicle using a Honda-approved J2534 device and CCC Diagnostics, an integrated feature of CCC ONE, connecting them directly to the Honda Diagnostics Cloud.

 

