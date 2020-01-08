Honda Integrates Cloud Diagnostics into CCC

Jan. 8, 2020—Honda has become the first OEM to integrate its diagnostic scanning cloud technology into the CCC X data exchange.

The process aims to simplify scanning and reporting for Honda and Acura vehicles. Honda diagnostics data will be ingested by CCC X and passed into CCC ONE.

Repair facilities will be able to run diagnostics for any Honda or Acura vehicle using a Honda-approved J2534 device and CCC Diagnostics, an integrated feature of CCC ONE, connecting them directly to the Honda Diagnostics Cloud.