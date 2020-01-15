MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Analysis: Pickups Among Best Sellers in 2019

January 15, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto automaker cars Chevrolet ford honda oem Sales Toyota

Jan. 14, 2020—Ford sold 895,526 F-series pickups in 2019, making it the top-selling vehicle of the year.

A roundup of manufacturer sales data from MSN Autos says that the truck brand has been a best-seller for 28 years in the United States.

Even in an automotive industry climate of downsizing cars and engines for efficiency, Americans' taste in large vehicles hasn't waned. Taking the No. 2 sales slot for 2019 was the Ram Truck, according to the article. The brand jumped 18 percent over the previous year's sales to move 633,694 units.

Rounding out the top five are the Chevrolet Silverado at No. 3, Toyota's Rav4 at No. 4 and the Honda CR-V at No. 5. While the top spots are all SUVs and trucks, the first car to appear on the list is the Toyota Camry at No. 8.

Overall, MSN says that all sales were down 1.2 percent compared to 2018. More than 17 million vehicles were sold in America in 2019.

Related Articles

Kia, VW SUVs Best Sellers in Q3

Ford F-Series Named Best Seller

BMW, Tesla Among Popular Brands to Close 2019

You must login or register in order to post a comment.