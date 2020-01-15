Analysis: Pickups Among Best Sellers in 2019

Jan. 14, 2020—Ford sold 895,526 F-series pickups in 2019, making it the top-selling vehicle of the year.

A roundup of manufacturer sales data from MSN Autos says that the truck brand has been a best-seller for 28 years in the United States.

Even in an automotive industry climate of downsizing cars and engines for efficiency, Americans' taste in large vehicles hasn't waned. Taking the No. 2 sales slot for 2019 was the Ram Truck, according to the article. The brand jumped 18 percent over the previous year's sales to move 633,694 units.

Rounding out the top five are the Chevrolet Silverado at No. 3, Toyota's Rav4 at No. 4 and the Honda CR-V at No. 5. While the top spots are all SUVs and trucks, the first car to appear on the list is the Toyota Camry at No. 8.

Overall, MSN says that all sales were down 1.2 percent compared to 2018. More than 17 million vehicles were sold in America in 2019.