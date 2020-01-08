MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Axalta Reveals Color of the Year

January 8, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Axalta cars color of the year Dan Benton global waterborne technologies LiDAR marketing manager paint Refinish

Jan. 8, 2020—Axalta unveiled the 2020 Automotive Color of the Year this week. The color is “Sea Glass.”

Currently, blue vehicles account for just 7 percent of the global auto market. The color is formulated for reflective properties, making it highly detectable by LIDAR systems and transmissible for RADAR.

"Sea Glass is ready for the market now,” said Dan Benton, Axalta marketing manager-color. “Formulations for this versatile color are available in our global waterborne technologies, and we are ready for customers who are actively looking for the next trend color.” Axalta’s industry-leading brands, including Cromax, Standox and Spies Hecker will allow painters to easily apply Sea Glass on their next project, the company said.

Related Articles

‘Gallant Gray’ Named Axalta’s 2017 Auto Color of the Year

Axalta Report Reveals Color Trends

You must login or register in order to post a comment.