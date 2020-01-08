Axalta Reveals Color of the Year

Jan. 8, 2020—Axalta unveiled the 2020 Automotive Color of the Year this week. The color is “Sea Glass.”

Currently, blue vehicles account for just 7 percent of the global auto market. The color is formulated for reflective properties, making it highly detectable by LIDAR systems and transmissible for RADAR.

"Sea Glass is ready for the market now,” said Dan Benton, Axalta marketing manager-color. “Formulations for this versatile color are available in our global waterborne technologies, and we are ready for customers who are actively looking for the next trend color.” Axalta’s industry-leading brands, including Cromax, Standox and Spies Hecker will allow painters to easily apply Sea Glass on their next project, the company said.