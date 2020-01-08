Auto Glass Academy Receives License

Jan. 8, 2020—Auto Glass Academy is now a licensed education facility accredited by the Texas Workforce Commission.

The Auto Glass Academy completed the state of Texas’ examination process and received its license on Nov. 26, 2019. Since 1992, Auto Glass Academy has been offering professional instruction regarding the removal, replacement and repair of auto glass to technicians, owners and entrepreneurs, that want a strong foundation to perform quality work.

With the Auto Glass Academy, students will receive hands-on training throughout the five-day course with industry recognized instructors.