This Week in Business Strategies

Jan. 13—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources.

Two Crucial HR Trends to Watch in 2020 – Inc

As we enter the new decade, there are two evolving HR challenges that entrepreneurs must address regardless of company size: hiring and regulatory compliance.

The One Word Leaders Rarely Use – Forbes

Great leaders are not selfish. Great leaders know they are part of a team and lead for others.

The Secret to a Successful Business is Happy Customers – Entrepreneur

There’s a reason why Yelp’s influence can make or break a restaurant in a matter of just a few reviews -- customer service is the be-all and end-all of good business.

How to get more done by doing less –Fast Company

Imagine if you were able to just lop off unnecessary tasks from your to-do list—or find ways to eliminate them in the first place—and still get more done.