Report: Best and Worst Cars in Road Tests

January 7, 2020
Jan. 7, 2020—Consumer Reports recently released a list of the cars performing the best and worst in road tests, based on more than 50 individual tests and evaluations. The list is presented on a 100-point scale.

The top five best cars include:

  1. BMW 750i x: This luxury vehicle earned 99 points on the testing scale. 
  2. BMW M240i: 98 points
  3. BMW X5 xDrive40i: 98 points
  4. Kia Telluride: 97 points
  5. Tesla Model S: 97 points

The three worst cars include:

  • Toyota Tacoma: 42 points
  • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited: 36 points 
  • Mitsubishi Mirage ES: 29 points

