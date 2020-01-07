Report: Best and Worst Cars in Road Tests

Jan. 7, 2020—Consumer Reports recently released a list of the cars performing the best and worst in road tests, based on more than 50 individual tests and evaluations. The list is presented on a 100-point scale.

The top five best cars include:

BMW 750i x: This luxury vehicle earned 99 points on the testing scale. BMW M240i: 98 points BMW X5 xDrive40i: 98 points Kia Telluride: 97 points Tesla Model S: 97 points

The three worst cars include: