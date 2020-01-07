Report: Best and Worst Cars in Road Tests
Jan. 7, 2020—Consumer Reports recently released a list of the cars performing the best and worst in road tests, based on more than 50 individual tests and evaluations. The list is presented on a 100-point scale.
The top five best cars include:
- BMW 750i x: This luxury vehicle earned 99 points on the testing scale.
- BMW M240i: 98 points
- BMW X5 xDrive40i: 98 points
- Kia Telluride: 97 points
- Tesla Model S: 97 points
The three worst cars include:
- Toyota Tacoma: 42 points
- Jeep Wrangler Unlimited: 36 points
- Mitsubishi Mirage ES: 29 points