MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Texas Shops Seeing Rash of Flipped Vehicles 

January 7, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS body shops cars collision repair flipping schemes Stan's Wrecker State Farm towing USA Auto Collision

Jan. 7, 2020—During the past couple years, car flipping cases brought by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which issues towing and storage licenses, have been exclusively against Houston-area companies, records show, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Allstate alone reported recovering more than 120 obviously totaled vehicles per month that had been moved from storage facilities to body shops. Police and even some wrecker companies, however, say the area’s outdated, free-for-all towing system is at least partially to blame, according to the report.

In the area it was reported that it was common knowledge that  Stan’s Wrecker, a licensed vehicle storage facility, was flipping totaled cars to USA Auto Collision, an unlicensed body shop at the same Almeda Genoa Road location. 

Police say they're hampered by limited manpower. State licensing cases can take years to investigate. Even if a scheme is proven, revocations only last a year, after which the offender can reapply.

 

 

Related Articles

Texas Body Shop Donates Two Vehicles to Harvey Survivors

KXAN Investigates Customer Vehicles 'Held Hostage' at Texas Shop

You must login or register in order to post a comment.