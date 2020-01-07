MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Toyota to Build Town Focused on AVs

January 7, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto autonomous vehicles cars infrastructure not driving self-driving cars Toyota Woven City

Jan. 7, 2020—Toyota is planning to build the "Woven City," which will be a town in Japan and infrastructure designed around not driving, according to a report by CNET.

The official groundbreaking is scheduled to take place next year with the first residents moving in roughly five years from today

The Woven City's streets will be divided into three sections, none of which will support human-driven vehicles. One will be dedicated to faster-moving self-driving transportation, another will handle slower, personal-mobility vehicles as well as pedestrians, and the final one will be park-like promenades dedicated exclusively to people.

The Woven City is being designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels. His firm, the Bjarke Ingels Group, has created many iconic buildings around the world, including several for Google as well as 2 World Trade Center in New York.

 

Related Articles

Toyota AI Ventures to Fund Robotics, AV Tech

U.S. Senate to Hold Hearing on AVs

You must login or register in order to post a comment.