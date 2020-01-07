Toyota to Build Town Focused on AVs

Jan. 7, 2020—Toyota is planning to build the "Woven City," which will be a town in Japan and infrastructure designed around not driving, according to a report by CNET.

The official groundbreaking is scheduled to take place next year with the first residents moving in roughly five years from today

The Woven City's streets will be divided into three sections, none of which will support human-driven vehicles. One will be dedicated to faster-moving self-driving transportation, another will handle slower, personal-mobility vehicles as well as pedestrians, and the final one will be park-like promenades dedicated exclusively to people.

The Woven City is being designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels. His firm, the Bjarke Ingels Group, has created many iconic buildings around the world, including several for Google as well as 2 World Trade Center in New York.