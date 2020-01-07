Sony to Test AVs to Boost Safety

Jan. 7, 2020—Sony said it would start testing self-driving cars as early as this year, according to a report by Reuters.

Sony unveiled an electric concept car with 33 embedded sensors, including image sensors and solid state light detection and ranging (LIDAR) sensors, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Monday.

Sony developed the car with Bosch, Continental and other partners.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that mobile has been the megatrend of the last decade,” Sony chief executive officer Kenichiro Yoshida said in a press conference.