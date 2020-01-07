MENU

News

BASF Announces Best Painter Contest

January 7, 2020
No Comments
Jan. 7, 2020—BASF has announced the R-M Best Painter Contest will be held in Whitehouse, Ohio, Feb. 27-29.

BASF will sponsor a trip for the winner of the competition to represent North America at the International Finals held later this year in Paris, where they will compete against fifteen other finalists from around the world.

Judges for the competition will be made up of a panel of North American head trainers and industry experts who will focus on two main categories:

  • Digital competency and fast productive solutions (i.e. leveraging UV technology during the damage repair process)
  • Safety and sustainability - demonstration of best safety practices and sustainable processes, including use of the R-M Onyx HD Waterborne system

Painters interested in participating in the event can apply online at http://apply.bestpainter.rmpaint.com/.

 

 

