Towing Company Sued for Alleged Overcharges

Jan . 6, 2020—A class action complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against a towing company which claims it has overcharged thousands of consumers who required towing services.

According to the complaint, instead of charging New York's consumers and businesses $125 to have their cars towed up to 10 miles off of the seven (7) New York highways, parkway and expressways, Runway Towing Corp was charging up to $400 for a tow.

The complaint alleges that thousands of motorists were overcharged since April 2017. The complaint also claims that Runway Towing Corp. engaged in racketeering activity and is being sued under Civil Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).