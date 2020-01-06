Ill. College to Offer Free Tuition for Trade Degrees

Jan. 6, 2020—The College of Lake County (CLC) is able to offer nearly 200 Lake County residents free tuition, exam fees and other expenses, reported the Daily Herald. The school was part of a $1.5 million state grant.

CLC is one of 15 community colleges awarded state funds through the program.

Through the program, called Transform Lake County, students can get certificates in automotive collision repair, heating and air conditioning maintenance, truck driving, and more.