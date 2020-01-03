MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

GM Surpasses 1M Mark in Yearly Crossover Sales

January 3, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Sales cars crossover vehicles general motors North American wholesales United Auto Workers

Jan. 3, 2020— General Motors announced today that it delivered 2,887,046 vehicles in 2019 in the United States.

The total included more than 1 million crossovers for the second year in a row, an increase of 12.7 percent compared to 2018, and more than 1 million full-size pickup trucks and SUVs. Fourth quarter North American wholesales declined an estimated 25 percent year over year, due to the 40-day United Auto Workers work stoppage. 

GM had its best year ever for crossovers, achieving yearly records in the compact, small and small luxury segments. Crossover deliveries totaled 1,165,769 for the year, up 12.7 percent versus 2018. 

Related Articles

Report: Mustang Crossover Marks Start of EV Blitz

Ford, GM, FCA Sales Fall in February

You must login or register in order to post a comment.