GM Surpasses 1M Mark in Yearly Crossover Sales

Jan. 3, 2020— General Motors announced today that it delivered 2,887,046 vehicles in 2019 in the United States.

The total included more than 1 million crossovers for the second year in a row, an increase of 12.7 percent compared to 2018, and more than 1 million full-size pickup trucks and SUVs. Fourth quarter North American wholesales declined an estimated 25 percent year over year, due to the 40-day United Auto Workers work stoppage.

GM had its best year ever for crossovers, achieving yearly records in the compact, small and small luxury segments. Crossover deliveries totaled 1,165,769 for the year, up 12.7 percent versus 2018.