Report: Over 10M More Connected Cars Expected in 2020

January 3, 2020
Jan. 3, 2020—In 2020, 10.46 million more connected cars will be added to roadways worldwide, sharing information.

In its new whitepaper, 54 Technology Trends to Watch in 2020, ABI Research's analysts identified 35 trends that will shape the technology market and 19 others that look less likely to move the needle over the next twelve months. 

2020 Trends:

  • The advent of cooperative mobility: The year 2020 will see the advent of more cooperative forms of mobility, with 107 million connected cars on the road. The first phase will take the form of low-bandwidth, high-latency communication via the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network between connected cars and data ingestion platforms to enable applications like ice and oil hazard warnings and lane-level traffic assistance.
  • Micro-mobility will take off: An increase in different micro-mobility transportation methods will be seen. In 2020, we will see the improved micro-mobility market with increasingly different modes of transportation being introduced, though the shared bike will still lead to the tune of more than 26 million shared bike rides in 2020, worldwide.

What Not to See in 2020:

  • SAE level 4, vision zero and shared mobility: The world goes into 2020 with road accident casualties increasing, OEM spending on autonomous technologies contracting, connectivity enabling the same legacy infotainment applications, and ride hailing operations facing serious questions over profitability. 

 

