News

Tesla Faces Lawsuit Claiming Racism

January 2, 2020
Jan. 2, 2020—Tesla will need to face a lawsuit claiming racism at a California factory, according to a report by ReutersA trial is scheduled for May 11, 2020.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco found open questions over whether Owen Diaz and his son Demetric Diaz faced “severe and pervasive racial harassment” in 2015-16 at Tesla’s factory in suburban Fremont, Calif. 

The Fremont factory employs more than 10,000 people.

The plaintiffs, who are black, said they were subjected to repeated racial epithets dozens of times, as well as racist cartoons, and that supervisors engaged in or did little to stop the racism.

 

 

