Uber Partners with Liberty Mutual Insurance

Jan. 2, 2020—Liberty Mutual Insurance will provide coverage for Uber drivers and passengers throughout New England, South Carolina and Puerto Rico as part of the company's 2020 auto insurance programs.

Under the program, Liberty Mutual provides specific coverages from the time Uber drivers open the app and are waiting for a trip or delivery request through the completion of the trip or delivery.

The program covers all of South Carolina, Puerto Rico and New England, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.