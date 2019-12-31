The Value of Social Media Marketing

MENU

December 31, 2019
Kelly Beaton
According to the 2019 FenderBender Industry Survey, when body shop staffs promote their workplace with daily social media posts, it usually pays off. Unfortunately, in 2019, just 18 percent of responding shops said they make daily promotional social media posts, while 43 percent said they make monthly posts, and 20 percent of shops never use social media. However, the number of facilities that said they make weekly, business-related social media posts increased by seven percent year over year, up to 36 percent. 

Frequency of social media marketing matters; shops that make daily social posts tended to have significantly better CSI scores, for example. Here’s a closer look, above, at the data. 

