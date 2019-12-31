MENU

Bracing for the Advanced Vehicle Design Shift

Tips for Inspiring Positive Word of Mouth

Snap Shop: A-1 Toyota Collision Center

Making a Shop Appealing to the Next Generation

Numbers: The Merits of Aluminum Repair

Taking Control—Or Not

Configuring a Shop Floor for Efficiency

How to Create Access to Collision Repair Information

How I Work: Ryan Hillenbrand

A Look at Emerging Vehicle Safety Features

Customer Consistency

The Value of Embracing Change

Shop Life Columnists

Own Your Future

December 31, 2019
Anna Zeck
The beginning of a new year (and a new decade!) is a natural time to look forward and to set goals. Nearly all of our columnists touch on that subject this month (from various perspectives) and even our main feature—Five Big Trends for the Next Five Years—tackles just that: the five trends poised to most affect your business—and how you can prepare for them.

Those five trends—artificial intelligence, virtual/augmented reality, electrification, blockchain and connected vehicles—are impossible to comprehensively cover in a 2,500-word story (although associate editor Kelly Beaton did a great job providing readers with the most pertinent information). Plus, those are just a few of the many changes impacting the industry. And while we try to cover those as much as we can every month in the pages of FenderBender, it’s safe to say that those topics could constitute an entire magazine.

So, that’s exactly what we’re doing.

This month marks the launch of 10 Missions Media’s latest brand: ADAPT, a digital-first, technology-focused brand that serves all segments of the automotive aftermarket and delivers content about the most progressive and pressing topics in terms of vehicle design (e.g., ADAS, advanced powertrains, etc.); repair, maintenance and diagnostics (e.g., scanning, data availability, etc.); and overall transportation trends (e.g., autonomous vehicles, manufacturing and buying trends, etc.). 

What I’m particularly excited about is the modern approach to content creation that the brand will take, ensuring a daily presence through online, digital and multimedia content. At adaptautomtive.com, you can expect daily articles, valuable data, podcasts, video interviews all with the same goal: delving into these critical areas while remaining a true business-building resource. You’ll also see some of the highlights from the past month in FenderBender every month, and twice weekly in our online newsletter.

All of this will culminate in an annual live event, the Adapt: Automotive Technology Summit. Hosted from May 31-June 2 in Nashville, the ADAPT: Automotive Technology Summit provides shop owners and operators from all segments of the automotive aftermarket with a unique, unmatched opportunity to learn directly from automakers and the industry’s foremost leaders about the most progressive and pressing technology trends disrupting their industry—and how they can better equip their businesses to grow and thrive in the years ahead. The three-day event will include presentations and discussions from the automotive industry’s foremost leaders in terms of advanced vehicle technology—OEM representatives, OEM suppliers, leaders of technology companies, and other industry leaders.

This launch wouldn’t be possible without you, the readers, and the close relationship we feel constantly grateful to have. You’re the ones who have time and again pressed the need for a larger understanding, presence and voice in the future of the automotive industry. We hope ADAPT answers that call and we look forward to being a resource for you in this new decade.

