News

Ford Applies for Canopy Style Windshield Patent

December 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019—Ford recently published a patent application for a canopy-style windshield, according to a report by CNET.

The design features a windshield and rear window that covers almost the entirety of the roof. Officially, the patent application title is for a "vehicle roof bow."

Side roof rails would connect with front and rear bows, and the bows would lock into place via what the patent describes as "fingers." The entire construction would, supposedly, be able to handle energy created during a side-impact crash.

 

 

