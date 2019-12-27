BMW, Tesla Among Popular Brands to Close 2019
Dec. 27, 2019-SEMrush, a data provider, recently pulled data based off Google searches over the past year and determined the most popular vehicle brands searched by consumers.
The most searched brands where BMW, followed by Toyota and Tesla. Meanwhile, the most searched vehicle brands to buy were Tesla, followed by Toyota and Lamborghini.
The most-searched vehicle models were as follows:
- Kia Telluride
- Tesla Model 3
- Jeep Gladiator
- Jeep Wrangler
- Honda Civic