CIECA to Host Claims Webinar

Dec. 23, 2019—CIECA's next CIECAst webinar will be “It’s 2020: Where Are Claims & the Collision Repair Market Heading?” The webinar will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 11 am CST and feature Sean Carey, president of SCG Management Consultants.

During the one-hour, live broadcast, Carey will talk about where claims and the collision repair market are trending heading into the year ahead and beyond. In addition to sharing insight about what to expect, Carey will also discuss how to best prepare based on industry segment: independent shop, MSO, insurer, OEM or supply chain provider.

Carey has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry. He worked at one of the largest parts distribution companies in the United Kingdom. He then joined Nissan, where he created and managed its certified collision repair program. After moving to the United States in 1995, Carey established Carter & Carter International and then joined Fix Auto where he was jointly responsible for the spin-off of CynCast, an automotive claims and collision repair IT company.