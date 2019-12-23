MENU

News

Following Recent Crashes, Ford Recalls 600K Vehicles

December 23, 2019
Dec. 23, 2019—Ford recalled 600,000 midsize Ford, Mercury and Lincoln vehicles Friday, following more than one dozen reported crashes resulting in at least two injuries, reported USA Today.

Ford has identified at least 15 accidents that may have occurred because of the defect. The recall pertains to certain versions of the 2006-10 Ford Fusion, Mercury, Milan, and Lincoln MKZ. Those crashes caused at least two injuries.

The normally closed valve inside the hydraulic control unit of the aforementioned recalled vehicles may stick open, which could result in extended brake pedal travel, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

 

