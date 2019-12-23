MENU

News

J.D. Power Acquires Trilogy Automotive

December 23, 2019
Dec. 23, 2019—J.D. Power has acquired Trilogy Automotive, according to a company press release. 

Trilogy’s SaaS-based enterprise lead management platform will be integrated into J.D. Power’s Autodata Solutions division’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) digital dealer platform.

Trilogy Automotive provides enterprise level, SaaS-based automotive lead and digital management platforms, enabling OEMs and dealers to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of their digital marketing spend. 

The Trilogy acquisition follows J.D. Power’s merger with Autodata Solutions to create a provider of new and pre-owned automobile transactional data, valuation tools, vehicle feature information and consumer analytics to the industry. 

