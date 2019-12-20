NHTSA Investigates Automakers in Takata Air Bag Recall

Dec. 20, 2019—The U.S. government’s highway safety agency has launched an investigation into four automakers that have a potentially deadly type of Takata airbag inflator in their vehicles but have yet to recall them, reported USA Today.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating Audi, Toyota, Honda and Mitsubishi.

The safety agency says in documents that Takata didn’t provide details on the affected makes, models or model years of vehicles with the defective inflators. So it is telling the companies to recall them promptly.

In letters to all four automakers, NHTSA says they have five business days to notify the agency after finding out about a safety defect.