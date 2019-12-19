MENU

News

Daimler to Pay $13M to Settle Investigation

December 19, 2019
Dec. 19, 2019—Daimler will pay $13 million in a civil penalty after a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation into how Mercedes-Benz handled recalls, per a report by CNET. 

Up front, the luxury carmaker will pay $13 million with another $7 million fine deferred for now. NHTSA said the automaker failed to notify owners in a timely manner and didn't act swiftly to issue two recalls.

Mercedes-Benz told CNET, "We believe that we did not deliberately do anything wrong, but unfortunately we missed some deadlines in informing the agency of the measures we had taken in fulfilling their requirements." 

Mercedes-Benz will meet with NHTSA once per quarter to discuss recall operations.

