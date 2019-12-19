MENU

GM Issues Pair of Recalls

December 19, 2019
Dec. 19, 2019—General Motors is issuing two recalls worldwide to address brake software and fire risks, reported Reuters.

The automaker is recalling more than 550,000 2019 light-duty Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cadillac CT6 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles due to potential software issues related to the vehicles’ service brake system notifications.

GM is also recalling more than 400,000 2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks because battery positive cable rings may have been manufactured with excessive glue. This could result in a fire, and one fire has already been reported.

 

 

 

 

 

